A joint meeting was held at Manipur's Directorate of Family Welfare Services on February 18 to discuss the issue of gender discrimination and the role of the PC-PNDT programme in improving the sex ratio in the state.

The meeting was held by the State Advisory Committee (SAC), State Appropriate Authority (SAA), and State PC-PNDT Cell of Manipur.

Speaking during the meeting as the Chairman, Dr. N. Hemantakumar Singh, Director, Family Welfare Services, Manipur said there is need to check whether there is violation of PCPNDT Act (The Preconception and Prenatal Diagnostics Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Determination)) on e-commerce platforms and social networking sites in the state.

He also said that there is a need for advisory/regulation regarding the violation of PCPNDT Act on e-commerce platform and social networking site. Section-22 of PC-PNDT Act of 1994 clearly forbids any advertisement related to sex determination. He also highlighted the need for collaborative programmes with other departments who are providing various benefits or incentives supporting girl child.

During the meeting, Dr. Sujata Huidrom, State Nodal Officer, PC & PNDT gave a brief presentation on activities taken up in all the districts in past three months including District Level Meeting, District Level Awareness Workshop on PC & PNDT Act/Rules and Gender Discrimination, Sensitization Programme, State Level Training of Public Prosecutors among others before the Committee Members.

During the meeting, Tenshubam Sangeeta, MCS, Joint Director, DIPR and Member, SAC, said District Information Offices of the department have been disseminating information by issuing press releases on the various activities and programmes of the Government including awareness programmes on PC & PNDT Act/Rules and Gender Discrimination taken up in districts.

The Preconception and Prenatal Diagnostics Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Determination) Act, is an act to safeguard the girl child by penalising those indulging in sex determination and to serve as a deterrent to others.