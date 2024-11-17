The state of Manipur is gripped by escalating violence following the recent abduction and murder of six individuals in Jiribam, sparking widespread unrest and intense protests. Enraged mobs from various parts of the valley districts targeted the homes of local political leaders, resulting in significant property damage.

According to reports, a total of 13 lawmakers' residences, including that of a state minister, were either vandalized or set ablaze by protesters on November 16. Among these were the homes of nine BJP MLAs, one Congress MLA, one JD(U) representative, and one independent MLA.

Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, addressing the media on November 17, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene urgently to address the deteriorating situation. Singh accused both the state and central governments of failing to maintain constitutional governance amid unprecedented violence and a severely strained law-and-order situation.

“The turmoil we are facing today is beyond belief, with even infants and women, irrespective of their caste or religion, falling victim. This situation is a direct result of governance failure at both the state and central levels and is absolutely condemnable,” Singh remarked. He emphasized that immediate action is essential and cautioned that without intervention, drastic measures, including collective resignations by legislators, might follow.

Singh called on Chief Minister N. Biren Singh to urgently arrange a meeting with Prime Minister Modi. “We have repeatedly requested an audience with the Prime Minister to present Manipur’s situation. If our pleas continue to be ignored, we may be forced to consider final measures. What purpose does being in the Assembly serve if the voices of both ruling and opposition MLAs go unheard?” Singh said.

The former chief minister also expressed a willingness to resign if it would contribute to resolving the crisis but noted that such a step would be taken only as a last resort. “We hold our positions to represent the people’s interests, and resigning without reason would be irresponsible. However, if stepping down is necessary for peace, we are prepared to do so at any moment,” he concluded.