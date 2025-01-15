Manipur security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during their frequent search operation and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

The personnel, on January 13, launched an operation at Phayeng ridge, located between Freedom Hill and Phayeng village under New Keithelmanbi-PS, Kangpokpi district.

The following items were recovered: two Bolt Action Rifles, three 9mm Pistols, one 0.32 Pistol, one Pistol, three No. 36 Hand Grenades, four electric detonators, three Detonators(No.36 Hand grenade), two .380mm live round ammunitions, four 0.22 mm live round ammunitions, four 9mm live round ammunitions, two Tear Smoke shell (SR), one Gas Gun shell, one Tear Smoke (LR) and one Baofeng Radio Set.

In another operation launched at Zero Point-P1 Railway Tunnel Road (06 km North of COB Kotlen) areas under New Keithelmanbi-PS, Kangpokpi district, the security personnel recovered one 9mm CMG with two magazines, two country made Single Barrel Rifles, one No 36 Hand Grenade and one Motorola (Baofeng).