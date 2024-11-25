An indefinite relay hunger strike organised by Meira Paibis and local clubs in the Uripok constituency has entered its 10th day.

The protestors are demanding the arrest of those responsible for the Jiribam killings. They remain resolute in continuing their protest until their demands are fulfilled.

During a media interaction at the protest site, Kh Tarunkumar, vice president of Uripok Apunba Lup, expressed anguish over the autopsy reports of three of the six hostages killed in the Jiribam incident.

The victims, including a child, were killed with sophisticated weapons, which he described as shocking and unacceptable in a law-governed society.



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Tarunkumar stated that the relay hunger strike was initiated on November 16 as a democratic movement. The protest seeks the arrest of all individuals involved in the killing of six women and children, who were held hostage and later found dead, allegedly at the hands of Hmar-Kuki-Zo militants.

He further mentioned that the group had been calling for the safe release of the victims since their abduction on November 11. However, their efforts proved futile when the victims' bodies were discovered in the Barak River on different days.

The protestors have vowed to continue their relay hunger strike until all perpetrators are apprehended. They urge the authorities to make every effort to bring the culprits to justice promptly.

The relay hunger strike is organised by Uripok Apunba Lup and Uripok Nupi Apunba Lup, with participation from around 50 Meira Paibi groups and 40 local clubs in the Uripok constituency under Imphal West.