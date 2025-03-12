The Indian Army conducted a Special Medical Camp for Women at Kanto Sabal Relief Camp, Leimakhong, Imphal West.

The camp aimed to provide essential healthcare services, raise awareness about menstrual hygiene, and distribute free sanitary pads to local women.

The camp offered free health check-ups, screenings for anemia, hypertension, diabetes, and consultations on personal health concerns. Indian Army healthcare professionals conducted counseling sessions on menstrual health, mental well-being, nutrition, and hygiene practices. A total of 200 women actively participated in the initiative.



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A special awareness session focused on self-breast examination and cervical care for early detection of breast and cervical cancer. The session also addressed menstrual hygiene, emphasizing the use of sanitary products to prevent infections and break taboos surrounding menstruation.

Recognizing financial barriers faced by local women, the Indian Army distributed free sanitary pads to over 200 participants, reinforcing efforts to improve menstrual and personal health.

This initiative highlights the Indian Army’s commitment to women’s empowerment through healthcare, ensuring access to essential medical support and fostering a healthier, well-informed society.