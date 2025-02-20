The Indian Army organised an awareness lecture on social justice at Indira Gandhi Hill Flower School, Mongkot Chepu, under Ukhrul district in Manipur emphasising equality and fairness among students.

More than 50 students from classes 8 to 10 participated in the session, which aimed to highlight the importance of social justice in building a fair and just society. The interactive discussion encouraged students to engage with Army personnel on issues of fairness, rights, and responsibilities.

Following the lecture, a medical team conducted basic health screenings, checking vitals and distributing essential medicines. The initiative focused on both education and well-being, ensuring students remain healthy and motivated in their studies.

The programme reflects the Indian Army’s continued efforts to support communities facing challenges, reinforcing its role in promoting peace, justice, and development through education and healthcare initiatives.