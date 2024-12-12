Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam has called for national attention to the ongoing crisis in Manipur, asserting that it is a "national" issue, not merely a "local" one.

"Glad to hear such voices to make the deaf Government of India hear the plight of the people of Manipur!" Akoijam tweeted on December 12, applauding Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, for raising the issue in Parliament.

Gogoi, speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on December 11, described the situation in Manipur as a "grave humanitarian crisis." He criticised the government for focusing on unrelated issues like George Soros while failing to address the violence and instability in the state.

"This government, in order to hide its failure in Manipur, is using George Soros as a shield," Gogoi said, sparking heated exchanges in the House.

The Congress leader highlighted the devastating impact of the ongoing violence on the state’s economy and infrastructure. “Extortion is rampant, the economy is shattered, and public services are collapsing. Unfortunately, there has been a rise in the illegal trade of arms, drugs, and timber,” he stated, painting a grim picture of life in Manipur.

Gogoi also raised concerns over the state's education and healthcare systems, noting that schools and colleges remain closed and thousands of students are at risk of losing their academic year. “Healthcare facilities have been damaged or destroyed. Fear and uncertainty have gripped the population,” he added, urging the government to take immediate action.

In a direct challenge to the ruling BJP, Gogoi demanded answers from the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah. "The people of Manipur only want to know when Prime Minister Modi will visit the state and when the Home Minister will address Parliament on the steps needed to resolve the situation," he said.