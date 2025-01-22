Janata Dal (United) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad has dismissed reports suggesting the party has withdrawn support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, labelling them "misleading and baseless."

Prasad clarified that the president of the party’s Manipur unit acted independently, without consulting the central leadership, prompting disciplinary action.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad stated, “Manipur unit did not have any communication with the central leadership, they were not taken into confidence. He (Manipur JDU chief) had written the letter on his own. Considering this an act of indiscipline, action has been taken against him and relieved of his position.”

The controversy arose after a letter issued by the Manipur JD(U) claimed that the party's lone MLA in the state, Md. Abdul Nasir, would be treated as an Opposition MLA in the assembly. The letter further alleged that the party had informed the Governor, Chief Minister, and Speaker about its withdrawal of support following JD(U)’s alignment with the INDIA bloc.

Prasad clarified that this was an unauthorized statement and reiterated JD(U)’s commitment to supporting the NDA government. “We are with the NDA and continue to prioritise the development of Manipur,” he said.

The statement also highlighted internal challenges within the party’s Manipur unit. Of the six JD(U) MLAs elected in 2022, five defected to the BJP. The matter is currently under review by the Speaker’s Tribunal under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

JD(U)’s central leadership has sought to dispel any confusion, emphasising that the party’s alliance with the NDA in Manipur remains unaffected by the unauthorised actions of its state unit.