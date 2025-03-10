The Deputy Commissioner of Jiribam appealed to the residents of the district, emphasizing the importance of peace, unity, and communal harmony. Stressing Jiribam’s long-standing legacy of cultural coexistence and mutual respect, the official urged citizens to work together in preserving these values for a prosperous and peaceful society.

Acknowledging recent events that have caused unease among the people, the Deputy Commissioner reassured residents that the district administration, in collaboration with security forces, remains committed to maintaining law and order. Efforts are being made in close coordination with law enforcement agencies, civil society organizations, and local community leaders to restore peace and stability.

Highlighting the need for responsible action, the Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to exercise restraint and refrain from spreading unverified information or rumors that could escalate tensions. Residents were encouraged to trust the administration and communicate any concerns through official channels, ensuring grievances are addressed efficiently.

In a call for collective responsibility, the Deputy Commissioner reiterated the importance of non-violence, tolerance, and mutual understanding. Emphasizing the need for calm and cooperation, the official urged citizens to support the ongoing efforts of the administration, police, and security forces in fostering lasting peace in Jiribam.