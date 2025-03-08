In recognition of their invaluable contributions to society, the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) honoured women working in various capacities within media houses on the occasion of International Women’s Day.



The event, themed "Acceleration Action," was held at the MFSDS auditorium, Palace Compound, where 60 women from different media organizations were felicitated for their dedication and hard work.

Victoria Yengkhom, Commandant of the 2nd Manipur Rifles, attended the event as the chief guest and extended her best wishes to all women. She acknowledged their resilience and strength, emphasizing that Women’s Day is not just a celebration but a reminder of the collective power of women worldwide.

In her address, she noted that while progress has been made in improving women's status over the years, true gender equality remains an ongoing struggle. She encouraged women to actively engage with policymakers to advocate for more women-centric policies and programs.

Victoria Yengkhom also underscored the importance of male support in achieving gender equality, stating that "Without the support of men, true equality cannot be achieved." She urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from past women leaders and activists who fought for rights and social progress, ensuring their legacy continues to uplift future generations.

“We must remember the sacrifices and struggles of our brave women activists. By following in their footsteps, we can create a society where every woman has the opportunity to succeed. Let this generation be the one that truly empowers women, stands against injustice, and fosters a world of equality,” she stated.

The event was also graced by Khogendro Khomdram, President of the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM), and Bijoy Kakchingtabam, President of AMWJU, who reiterated their commitment to supporting women in journalism and beyond.