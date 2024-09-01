The Kuki Students' Organization (KSO) Sadar Hills has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the actions of the Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA) during a peaceful public rally in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi district.

KSO Sadar Hills said that it had notified SDSA on August 30 about the rally scheduled for the following day, which the SDSA had acknowledged. However, SDSA later issued a late-night press release on August 30, requesting KSO Sadar Hills to refrain from holding the rally in areas they claimed as under SDSA's jurisdiction.

KSO Sadar Hills rejected SDSA's jurisdictional claim, stating that the SDSA's authority is confined to Senapati district and does not extend to Kangpokpi. Despite this, KSO Sadar Hills respected SDSA's request by ensuring no slogans were raised when passing through Naga villages during the rally.

The situation escalated when SDSA leaders physically blocked the National Highway at Tumnoupokpi Village, obstructing the peaceful rally. Despite the disruption, KSO Sadar Hills successfully maintained order, preventing any violence.

In a statement, KSO Sadar Hills questioned the SDSA's neutrality in the ongoing Kuki-Meitei conflict, suggesting that the SDSA's actions appeared to align with the policies of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. KSO Sadar Hills emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence and understanding between communities, hoping that shared values would lead to lasting peace.