The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has slammed the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) allegations, condemning their claims that the Kuki-Zo community instigated the ongoing conflict in the state. KIM has called the accusations as baseless propaganda, aimed at distorting historical facts and deflecting attention from what it described as systematic ethnic cleansing targeting the Kuki-Zo people.

In an official statement, KIM accused radical elements of allegedly orchestrating a campaign of violence against the Kuki-Zo population. The organization highlighted that the conflict, which began on May 3, 2023, has resulted in widespread destruction, including the burning of villages, looting of properties, and the deaths of hundreds of innocent civilians.

“This is not merely a conflict; it is genocide,” KIM asserted, further accusing radicals of deploying state machinery and private militias to execute an agenda of annihilation. The organization pointed to a declaration made on June 7, 2023, by radical leaders, which they claim escalated the violence under the guise of a "Manipuri National War" against the Kuki-Zo community.

Amid this backdrop of escalating tensions and violence, KIM issued a firm demand for the creation of a Union Territory for the Kuki-Zo community. The organization argued that such a measure is essential for ensuring the safety, survival, and constitutional rights of their people.

“The establishment of a Union Territory is no longer a matter of political discourse but a necessity for our survival,” KIM declared, emphasizing that the Kuki-Zo community cannot endure further marginalization or violence.

KIM also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and propaganda by COCOMI and radical Meitei leaders. It warned that continued aggression would exacerbate the crisis and perpetuate injustices in Manipur.

Janghaolun Haokip, Secretary of Information and Publicity for KIM, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to resisting any attempts to erase the identity and rights of the Kuki-Zo people. “We will fight with unwavering resolve for justice, dignity, and the preservation of our heritage,” he stated.