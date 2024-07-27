The Kuki Students' Organization (KSO) has issued a strong rebuttal to the recent memorandum submitted by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), which calls for the withdrawal of Assam Rifles from Manipur.

The KSO described COCOMI's allegations of bias and inefficacy against Assam Rifles as "fundamentally flawed" and "lacking substantiated evidence."

COCOMI's memorandum centers on a statement by former Border Security Force (BSF) Additional Director General (ADG) PK Mishra, who alleged a "close link" between Assam Rifles and Kuki militants. The KSO argues that this claim is speculative and overlooks Assam Rifles' mandate to maintain neutrality and ensure the safety of all communities in Manipur. The KSO emphasized that Assam Rifles, along with other Central security forces, have consistently worked to mediate and manage the crisis impartially.

The accusation that Assam Rifles has failed to act against Kuki militants is unfounded, according to the KSO. The organization pointed to numerous reports and evidence indicating that Central forces, including Assam Rifles, have actively engaged in operations to curb violence and restore peace. Notably, during the recent floods in the valley area and Imphal city, Assam Rifles played a crucial role in rescuing flood victims and providing them with safe passage, shelter, and food. The KSO asserted that without Assam Rifles' intervention, casualties in the valley during the floods could have been significantly higher.

The KSO dismissed the social media links provided by COCOMI in the memorandum as baseless and lacking evidence. They also clarified that the incidents in Dolaithabi under Saikul Sub-division, Sadar Hills, were the work of Valley Based Insurgency Groups (VBIGs), where many Kuki villages were attacked and burned, but the blame was unjustly placed on the Kuki community.

Furthermore, the KSO stated that the videos presented by COCOMI were taken in Myanmar before the ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023, and are not related to the current situation in Manipur. They also highlighted an incident in the Sugnu area, where Meitei militants allegedly used Assam Rifles' Casper vehicles to attack and burn Kuki villages.

One of the videos cited in the memorandum was reportedly of a Kuki National Front (KNF) designated camp undergoing a routine inspection, misleadingly portrayed as a war zone.

The KSO concluded by urging the Central government to take action against COCOMI for making allegations against Assam Rifles and disseminating false information.