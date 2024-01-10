The Kuki-Zo bodies in Kangpokpi District voiced the grievances of the Kuki-Zo people to the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command during his maiden visit to the Kuki-Zo-dominated Kangpokpi district today.

Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, who assumed the position of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command on January 1, visited the strife-torn Kangpokpi district and met various Kuki-Zo bodies at 22 Assam Rifles Post Kangpokpi.

The Army Commander was accompanied by Lt Gen HS Sahi, GOC, Spear Corps, Maj. Gen. Vinod Kumar Nambiar, IGAR(E), and Brigadier Vikram Saini, 22 Sector Assam Rifles Commander.

The various Kuki-Zo bodies including the Committee on Tribal Unity, or the CoTU, Sadar Hills, Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, or the KISH, Kuki Women Union Sadar Hills, or the KWU Sadar Hills, Kuki Women Organization for Human Rights, or the KWOHR, etc. were accompanied by the MLA of Saitu, Haokholet Kipgen and MLA of Saikul, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing in the meeting with the GOC-in-C Eastern Command.



Also Read: Manipur: Zomi Council demands creation of separate administration in the form of Union Territory, writes to PM Modi

CoTU's General Secretary, Lamminlun Singsit said that we have put up the myriads of grievances faced by the Kuki-Zo people including the Moreh issue to the GOC-in-C Eastern Command.

He also said that we have reiterated our demand to withdraw or remove the state police forces, especially the Commandos from the border town to avoid further violence and prevail in peace.

"Moreh was very peaceful even during the initial stage when Manipur violence was at its peak, it was only when the state forces, especially the Meitei Commandos were deployed in the town, the violence ignited and escalated", he asserted.

Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills submitted a memorandum to the GOC-in-C Eastern Command urging him for a comprehensive review of the Army settlement in the buffer zones, establishment of a rear headquarters on the granted 316 acres of land at Hengbung village in Kangpokpi district, and extension of the tenure of the 22 Assam Rifles.

The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills also urged the GOC-in-C Eastern Command to set up a permanent army security post at Saichang village, Bongbal Khullen village, Kamuching village, and Salampatong village in Phailengmol area under Island Sub Division in Kangpokpi district.

Earlier, Lt Gen RC Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command had also met the Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey, and Chief Minister N Biren Singh discuss aspects related to strengthening cooperation and also reviewed the security situation and operational readiness for the safety of the people of Manipur.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen HS Sahi, GOC of Spear Corps had also visited the border town of Moreh and undertook a comprehensive review of the security situation while having a meaningful discussion with the CSOs to ensure peace and stability in the area.