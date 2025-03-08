Tensions escalated after fresh violence broke out in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas following the death of a protestor in Keithelmanbi, prompting the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) to declare an indefinite shutdown across all Kuki-Zo areas. The shutdown, effective from midnight on March 8, 2025, will continue until a political resolution ensuring the community’s security and autonomy is reached.

Protests erupted across multiple locations, culminating in violent confrontations between demonstrators and security forces.

Lalgouthang Singsit of Keithelmanbi died during the clashes with security personnel, while two others remain critically injured, allegedly due to police firing. Additionally, more than 50 Kuki-Zo women sustained serious injuries, intensifying public outrage over what is perceived as excessive use of force by authorities.



The Kuki-Zo Council has strongly condemned the government’s decision to begin 'free movmeent', calling it a provocative act that disregards the region’s fragile security situation. Protesters, particularly women, took to the streets, highlighting their growing fears and frustrations.

"Peace cannot be imposed through force," the KZC asserted in a statement, accusing the government of deepening the divide instead of fostering dialogue. The council stressed that any sustainable solution must be rooted in mutual respect and negotiation rather than coercion.

In response to the growing unrest, the KZC has announced an indefinite shutdown in all Kuki-Zo areas, warning that the government’s failure to act responsibly has only escalated tensions. The council has also vowed to oppose the "Free Movement" initiative, warning that it cannot guarantee the safety of Meitei individuals entering buffer zones. The responsibility for any further violence, the statement said, would rest solely on the government.

Backing the KZC's call for a shutdown, the Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO) General Headquarters has also issued a scathing statement condemning the government's stance. The KSO accused authorities of recklessly fueling tensions by ignoring repeated warnings from the Kuki-Zo community.

"This decision is not just irresponsible—it is a direct provocation in an already fragile environment," read the KSO’s statement, reaffirming the organization’s full support for the indefinite shutdown. The KSO has also instructed all its district branches to enforce the shutdown in their respective jurisdictions, signaling a unified front against the government’s actions.