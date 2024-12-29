The Kuki-Zo leadership in Sadar Hills, strongly condemned the ongoing attacks in fringe areas such as Saibol, Twichin, Mongneljang, and S. Khonomphai, allegedly carried out by militant groups since December 24.

In a joint statement, the three MLAs representing the region—Nemcha Kipgen, Minister for Textiles, Commerce and Industries, Haokholet Kipgen, and Kimneo Hangshing—termed the aggression as “shameful and condemnable.” They emphasized that the targeted areas are part of their administrative jurisdiction, rejecting any interference from valley-based authorities and asserting their governance competence.

The Kuki-Zo leadership highlighted that for the past 19 months, the community has faced continuous ethnic and religious persecution. This recent violence, they noted, further deepens their suffering during a season traditionally marked by peace and goodwill. Despite the adversity, the leaders urged their people to remain vigilant and steadfast, focusing on the protection of their land without resorting to retaliation.

The statement also called upon the Inter-Agency Unified Command to prevent the establishment of camps for valley-based insurgent groups in the sensitive hill-valley border areas. The Kuki-Zo leadership further warned state police against being manipulated by radical organizations which they accused of acting as “Trojan horses” in the ongoing conflict.

“This unprovoked aggression during Christmas is a deliberate provocation designed to undermine our hopes for peace and reconciliation,” the statement declared. The leadership expressed disappointment with the Meitei leadership's inability to promote harmony and contrasted it with their own commitment to pursue political aspirations through peaceful and lawful means.

The leaders concluded by calling for unity and resilience, urging the Kuki-Zo community to rise above the provocations and continue their dignified fight for justice and self-determination.