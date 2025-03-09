The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) has issued a statement following the death of Lalgouthang Singsit at Keithelmanbi Military Colony in Kangpokpi District on March 8. According to the organisation, Singsit was killed by central paramilitary forces.

KWOHR criticised government officials for their "lack of empathy" and failure to address the Kuki community's grievances. "This loss could have been prevented had the authorities acknowledged the plight of our people," the organisation stated while offering condolences to Singsit's family.

The women's rights group specifically targeted the "Free Movement" program in Manipur, describing it as an "indifferent attempt to enforce normalcy" without addressing underlying issues. KWOHR representatives called the initiative a "populist stunt" that endangers the Kuki community.

"It is unacceptable for any democratic society to overlook the suffering of a community that has endured nearly two years of relentless hardship," the statement read.

The organisation challenged government claims about improved security, noting that weapons looted from state armouries remain in circulation and have been used in attacks on Kuki villages. They dismissed the surrender of "a few rifles" as insufficient to address what they describe as systemic security failures.

KWOHR characterized the imposition of President's Rule as a public relations exercise designed to conceal injustices against the Kuki people. The organisation accused both central and state governments of attempting to erase Kuki suffering from historical records.

According to the statement, peaceful Kuki women protesters have faced violence from central forces. Despite this, KWOHR affirmed that the community would continue to resist: "We may be small in number, but we possess the spirit and resilience to resist oppression—just as we did against the British Empire."

The organisation concluded that lasting peace requires a political solution, specifically demanding a Union Territory with legislature. "Our people will accept nothing less. The Kuki struggle will continue until our rightful political aspirations are met," the statement declared.