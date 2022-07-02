Manipur Landslide Exclusive Update: The situation remains grim in Manipur’s Noney district where the number of deceased due to the landslide has now reached 29.

According to highly placed sources, 34 people are still missing even as inclement weather continues to play spoilsport in the rescue efforts at least 81 people were impacted by the landslide that occurred on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.



Out of 43 Territorial Army soldiers who were impacted by the landslide, 20 lost their lives. While 13 injured soldiers have been rescued so far, 12 remain missing.



Six workers employed by the Venkata Sai Construction Company breathed their last, while 5 were rescued.

On the other hand, 3 railway employees who are suspected to be trapped underneath debris are still missing.



Meanwhile, an employee of Bharat Infra Private Limited perished in the landslide. Search for two of his colleagues who were in the vicinity is still underway.



Five villagers and four unidentified persons are still believed to be trapped underneath the mud.



477 rescue personnel are currently deployed at the site -- this includes 65 NDRF personnel, 30 SDRF personnel, and 14 MMTA personnel. They are being aided by 119 police personnel and 15 firefighters.



205 Assam Rifles troopers are also helping in the rescue efforts which have also been joined by 25 local volunteers.



5 JCBs and 32 excavators have been commissioned for the rescue efforts today.

Pictures of Manipur landslide

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Search and rescue operations at the landslide site at Tupul, Manipur have run into a roadblock due to inclement weather this morning, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed via a tweet.

Singh in his tweet mentioned that fresh teams were deployed this morning to augment the efforts in the search.

Earlier, Singh had visited the catastrophe scene with top Army and civil authorities to take stock of the situation.

The Centre has sent NDRF and Army personnel to carry out the rescue operation which is expected to take 2-3 more days. Assam Rifles and Territorial Army personnel are also taking part in the rescue ops.

“The situation in the landslide affected area of Tupul is still serious. Due to rainfall in the morning, we are expecting the bad weather to persist,” Manipur’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted out moments earlier.

The Chief Minister in his tweet disclosed that 25 bodies have been recovered from the site so far, while 18 people were rescued from underneath the debris. 38 persons are still suspected to be missing.

The situation in the landslide affected area of Tupul is still serious. Due to rainfall in the morning, we are expecting the bad weather to persist.



So far, 18 injured person and 25 deceased have been recovered. 38 persons are still missing.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/58y06Ui2Ac — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 2, 2022



The Mortal remains of 14 army personnel were sent to respective home stations by two IAF aircraft and a helicopter, while the mortal remain of a soldier from Manipur was transferred by road to Kangpokpi district by road Manipur by road.

Pictures of Manipur landslide

As officials struggle owing to rainfall and other factors, a thorough Wall Radar is being used to detect the presence of persons buried in the rubble. General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita yesterday taking stock of the situation met six injured Territorial Army personnel who were initially evacuated to Liemakong Military Hospital on June 30 and are now being provided medical aid at the Assam Rifles Hospital at Mantripukhri.



Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has announced a compensation package of Rs 5 lakh for each of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured. He also ensured possible assistance from the state government of Manipur.

“I have conveyed my deepest condolence to the families of the victims and I also share their sorrow and the state government has announced to compensate the persons who have lost their lives,” Singh said, adding that the next of kin of the deceased will be given ex gratia of Rs 5,00,000, while the injured will be given a sum of Rs 50,000,” Singh said talking to media.



A hillock adjacent to the Tupul station yard gave way on the intervening night of June 27 and 28 and came down on the under-construction station yard, damaging the construction workers’ camp before going on to hit the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near the station.



In the aftermath, massive debris blocked the Ejai River, creating a reservoir that may inundate low-lying areas.

The district administration of Noney has urged travellers to avoid National Highway 37 owing to multiple road blockages.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

“Spoke to Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSinghJi and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi tweeted.