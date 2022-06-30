Home Minister Amit Shah dials Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to review the rescue operation in Tupul Railway station in Manipur. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the operations and two more teams are on their way to Manipur.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, “Spoke to CM Shri @NBirenSingh and Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw in the wake of a landslide near the Tupul railway station in Manipur. Rescue operations are in full swing. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. 2 more teams are on their way to Tupul”.

Spoke to CM Shri @NBirenSingh and Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw in the wake of a landslide near the Tupul railway station in Manipur. Rescue operations are in full swing. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. 2 more teams are on their way to Tupul. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 30, 2022

A large landslide hit Tupul Railway Station in Manipur's Noney district late Wednesday night, killing at least seven civilians and 55 missing including Indian Army personnel. So far 17 people have been rescued and are still missing. Officials said the death toll is likely to increase as several people are still missing and the search operation is on. The incident took place around Wednesday midnight when the landslide struck near the Tupul yard railway construction camp located near the Makhuam area, about 14 northeast of Noney police station.

Seven killed in Manipur Landslide

The State Government has immediately mobilized the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in close coordination with Army and Railway Authorities. Local staff, including medical teams, are rendering all possible assistance. Additional medical teams and ambulances have left Imphal already.

An Emergency Meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Biren Singh immediately upon receipt of the news of the incident. The situation is being monitored closely and all necessary assistance will be provided. In addition, the following officers have been attached with DC, Noney to assist in relief, rescue and coordination Dr. A. Chinglenkhomba Mente, MCS, Ngangom Uttam Singh, MCS, Banter Singh Konthoujam, MCS, L Geetchandra Singh, MCS and Suleiman Daulat Khan, MCS.

The identity of the deceased person whose body was recovered on Thursday morning is yet to be identified.

Taking to Twitter Manipur CM wrote, “Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let’s keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation.”

Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let’s keep them in our prayers today.



Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation. pic.twitter.com/JZLLPsIZou — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 30, 2022

The Ijai river flowing through Tamenglong and Noney districts has been obstructed by the debris that has created a dam-like storage condition which, if breached, will wreak havoc on the low-lying areas of the Noney district.

Travelers are also advised to avoid the NH 37(Imphal-Jiri highway). Meanwhile, rescue operations by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles are in progress.

The injured are being treated at the Noney Army Medical unit. Evacuation of the critically injured personnel is in progress. On the other hand, the Army helicopters are on standby waiting for the weather to clear.

Earlier, nine people, including eight children, were reportedly killed after a landslide hit three different places in the Tamenglong district in Manipur. Rescue and relief works are now being carried out by the local volunteers, Police, security personnel, and other agencies. Two members of the same family including his mother and son also died at Neigailong (Tml Dist Hq Ward No.2). Two other siblings were killed in another landslide that occurred nearby.