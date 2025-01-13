A group of armed individuals allegedly attacked six women and two men at Maremei Liangmai Village in Manipur's Senapati District on January 12, sparking outrage from local tribal organisations. The assault occurred at 7:00 pm and left multiple victims seriously injured, with one person requiring advanced medical care in Imphal.

According to a joint press release by Liangmai tribal leaders, the attackers, allegedly led by "RK Remping and his grandsons and members of NSCN- IM cadres," used cane sticks and weapon butts to assault the victims. The release states that the victims were "subjected to savage attack" and faced "degrading and inhuman treatment and sexual harassment threatening them with loaded weapons."

The situation reportedly worsened when the attackers initially prevented the injured from seeking medical help. The Naga People's Organisation (NPO) eventually intervened to ensure the victims received treatment at Senapati Hospital for "severe physical injuries and emotional trauma."

"This egregious act of violence is not only a gross violation of human rights but also a grave attack on the safety and security of women in our entire community," the press release emphasised.

The Liangmai Pui Naga Ruangdi and Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi, representing the Liangmai Tribe, have demanded the immediate arrest of the alleged perpetrators. They called for "a fair and impartial inquiry into the attack" and urged authorities to provide protection and support to the survivors.

Local community organisations have pledged to pursue justice, with tribal leaders stating they will "pursue this matter until justice is delivered." The incident has prompted calls for broader action to address violence against women in the region, with community leaders urging state government and law enforcement agencies to take "collective responsibility to ensure delivery of justice."

The victims are currently receiving medical care, with special arrangements made for one critically injured person who has been transferred to Raj medical facility in Imphal for advanced treatment.