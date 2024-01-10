M. Asnikumar Singh, the Chairman of Loktak Development Authority (LDA), Manipur issued a heartfelt plea to the public, particularly those residing in the vicinity of Loktak Lake, to refrain from using the electric shock method of fishing and to cease illegal hunting waterfowls, especially migratory birds, using firearms.

Highlighting the ecological significance of Loktak Lake, Chairman Shri Asnikumar emphasized its role as a cradle of the Manipur civilization and a vital component in the region's ecological, socio-economic, and cultural fabric.

Expressing concern over the detrimental impact of these illegal activities on the delicate balance of the ecosystem, Chairman Asnikumar urged the public to act as responsible stewards of Loktak Lake. He appeals to embrace a sense of environmental responsibility, reminding them that the use of electric shock for fishing and illegal hunting of water birds/fowls with firearms not only endangers the unique biodiversity of the lake but also violates the law.



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The Chairman stressed the importance of collective action and encouraged individuals to report any instances of these illegal activities to the authorities. He assures the public that stringent measures will be taken against those engaging in such practices, emphasizing that these actions are not only harmful to the environment but also undermine the efforts of the state government towards the conservation of the Loktak Lake.

The Chairman further called upon the public to support the Loktak Development Authority in its mission to preserve the natural heritage of Loktak Lake. He reiterated that the cooperation of every individual is crucial in maintaining the fragile ecological balance of this vital water body we call 'Ema.'