Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla called for urgent wetland protection while releasing the Loktak Water Bird Census Report 2025 at Sendra Lake Front. The report highlights the critical role of Manipur's largest freshwater lake in supporting biodiversity and local livelihoods.

Governor reiterated that wetlands are vital not only for supporting diverse flora and fauna but also for sustaining livelihoods and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

He highlighted that wetlands such as Loktak Lake hold immense cultural and historical significance for the people of Manipur, highlighting that protecting these ecosystems has become a pressing need. He further stressed that community participation is key to protecting these wetlands.

The governor, joined by PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas and local MLA Sanasam Premachandra Singh, also launched a comprehensive guide titled "The Water Birds of Loktak Lake." The publication documents the lake's significant bird populations and their habitat needs.

Climate change and human activities have put increasing pressure on Loktak Lake, known for its distinctive floating islands of vegetation called phumdis. These floating masses support both wildlife and the fishing communities that depend on the lake's resources.

The ceremony, organised by the Loktak Development Authority, concluded with a symbolic release of fish fingerlings into the lake, emphasizing efforts to maintain its ecological balance.