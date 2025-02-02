Security forces destroyed more than 25 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in a major drug enforcement operation at Khudei Khullen Hill range in Manipur.

The multi-agency operation, announced by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, marks a significant escalation in the state's ongoing war on drugs. Teams from the Tengnoupal District Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, forest department officials, and local authorities participated in the coordinated effort.

Law enforcement has registered a First Information Report (FIR) to pursue legal action against those responsible for the illicit cultivation. The destroyed poppy fields were located in the Tengnoupal subdivision, a region known for drug trafficking concerns due to its proximity to Myanmar.

The operation represents one of the largest single-day destructions of illegal poppy cultivation in recent months, as Manipur intensifies its crackdown on drug production and trafficking in the northeastern state.