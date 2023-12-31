While strongly condemning the arrest of news editor, Wangkhemcha Shyamjai for allegedly publishing an article that may promote enmity between groups, All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) jointly appealed the authorities concerned to release him at earliest.

In a statement jointly release by AMWJU and EGM, the arrest of chief editor Kangleipakki Meira, Wangkhemcha Shyamjai on ground of publishing misleading reports without giving him any opportunity to clarify the charges given upon him is very unfortunate.

It stated that to make mistake is inevitable part of human. As such he should be given time to clarify the issue. The media fraternity would like to appeal for his release at earliest.

The release also urged to the media fraternity to be careful and cautious while filing and gathering reports during the prevailing unrest so that only confirmed news are published.

It may be mentioned that on December 29, Manipur Police arrested the chief editor of evening vernacular newspaper Kangleipakki Meira in Imphal, for allegedly publishing an article on December 2 that is “likely to cause communal disharmony and tension”

Wangkhemcha Shyamjai, who served as president of All Manipur Working Journalists Union twice was arrested on the basis of a suo moto case registered by the police. He was produced in court and was remanded in police custody for three days till December 31.

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