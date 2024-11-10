Assam Rifles conducted free medical camps serving 150 residents across Tengnoupal and Chandel districts of Manipur on Saturday, bringing essential healthcare services to their doorstep.

Medical teams comprising doctors from Assam Rifles and district health authorities provided health screenings, consultations, and free medicines to villagers. The camp at Phaisanjang village alone served 83 residents.

The initiative included cancer awareness sessions, educating locals about early detection signs and preventive measures. Healthcare professionals offered personalised medical advice while emphasizing the importance of regular check-ups.

Residents welcomed these medical services in their villages, particularly given the challenges of accessing healthcare in these remote districts.