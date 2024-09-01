The Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation criticised the Delhi Police for allowing the Kuki Zo community to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on August 31, despite having requested that it not be granted permission for being anti-national.

In a press release, the organisation stated that the "event will allow anti India forces, which has been targeting India, to further exploit the crisis in Manipur."

Members of the organisation further urged the Delhi Police and Ministry of Home Affairs to look into similar matters and ensure that anti-national protests that malign the country's image are not allowed.

"Since it is a very sensitive time for the State and people of Manipur, we have very high hopes from the Centre and expected responsible forces like Delhi Police to take a mindful call before making such decisions," the body stated in its release.

The Kuki Students' Organisation on August 31 held a peaceful rally from Keithelmanbi Military Colony to Kangpokpi District Headquarters in Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi district without any untoward incidents.

The Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation condemned the rally. The press release stated, "Despite assurance by the Delhi Police to our representatives during our interaction on Friday that no permission would be granted to the Kuki Zo organizations to hold this protest in the country's interest, they still gave the consent which we strongly condemn. We were confident that the Delhi Police would uphold the country’s interest and image above all."

Furthermore, the organisation stated that they had requested the Delhi Police to 'properly investigate' the nature of the protest and verify the reason of the rally. "The three Delhi-based Meitei CSOs Meitei Heritage Society (MHS), Delhi Manipuri Society (DeMaS) and Ningols United Progressive Initiative (NUPI) had provided documentary evidence in our joint application on Friday to the Delhi Police," they said.