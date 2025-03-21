A prominent Meitei community organisation has levelled serious allegations against a legislator in Manipur's Jiribam district, claiming the MLA provided weapons to individuals involved in the ongoing ethnic conflict.

Jiri Apunba Lup, the apex Meitei body in Jiribam, released a statement on March 20 asserting that the legislator had actively supported violent elements in the region.

"The MLA organised many meetings... supporting (miscreants) with monetary help, war gears and accessories. But the Muslims want to live peacefully with the Meiteis. So his plan failed," the organisation stated.

The allegations come amid a prolonged ethnic crisis that has gripped Manipur since May 2023. Violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has resulted in more than 250 deaths and displaced thousands of residents.

The situation prompted federal intervention last month when President's rule was imposed on February 13, following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation. While the state assembly remains intact with its term running until 2027, it has been placed under suspended animation.

Jiribam district, located on Manipur's western border with Assam, has witnessed its share of tensions during the broader conflict affecting the northeastern state.