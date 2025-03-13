Six Members of the Legislative Assembly met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on March 13 to discuss ongoing challenges facing citizens across the state.

MLAs Awangbow Newmai, Khashim Vashum, Losii Dikho, Leishiyo Keishing, J Kumo Sha, and Janghemlung Panmei pledged their cooperation toward peace efforts during the meeting. The legislators expressed confidence that Manipur would "return to peace and normalcy" under Governor Bhalla's leadership.

In a separate meeting the same day, representatives from the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee submitted a memorandum highlighting the difficulties faced by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Churachandpur district.

Led by Co-Convenor Naba Ningthoujam, the delegation requested immediate intervention to address welfare concerns for those living in relief camps.

Governor Bhalla assured the committee that their concerns would be addressed, though specific action plans were not detailed in the official release.

The meetings come amid ongoing efforts to restore stability in Manipur, which has faced significant internal displacement challenges in recent months.