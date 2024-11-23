The Manipur government on Saturday extended the suspension of mobile internet services for two days in several districts of the state, according to an order.

Amid escalating violence, the administration suspended the services on November 16 for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems. It has been extended several times since then.

“The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation has decided to continue the suspension of mobile internet services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Kangpokpi for another two days in public interests," the order issued by the home department said.

Internet services were suspended on November 16 after violence broke out in the state following recovery of bodies of three women and three children.

The Manipur government had lifted the suspension on broadband services on November 19, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices.



Also Read: Manipur increases security with 90 additional companies amid ongoing crisis

Further, in an effort to bolster security across Manipur, authorities have announced the deployment of 90 additional security forces, supplementing the earlier presence of 198 companies in the state.

A significant portion of these reinforcements has already reached Imphal and is being strategically deployed to safeguard citizens, vulnerable areas, and critical infrastructure.

The decision was made during a high-level security review meeting held today, attended by representatives from the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, local police, and DGP.

The meeting assessed the security situation in Imphal and all districts, identifying key areas of concern and developing a robust strategy for addressing them.

With the arrival of additional companies, security forces are being redistributed to cover high-risk zones and sensitive points across the state.