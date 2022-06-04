Manipur's Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, met with concerned officials to discuss the "Mega Eco-Tourism Project" and "Loktak Master Plan," on Friday as well as numerous measures that must be done to guarantee that the project's development does not negatively effect the lake's environment.

The concerned project, which was initiated by the Department of Tourism, aims to transform the Loktak region into a refurbished tourism destination, consequently boosting the state's economy and creating job possibilities.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Reviewed the Manipur Mega Eco-Tourism Project & Loktak Master Plan along with the officials. The project aims to deliver a unique experience to visitors of Loktak lake by providing modern amenities, leisure activities & water sports while enjoying the pristine beauty of the lake.”

“I’m confident that the project will give a major boost to the economy of the state and generate thousands of jobs. Special attention is being given to ensure that the development of this project does not harm the ecology of the Loktak lake.” He added.

It's worth noting that Manipur's Loktak Lake, located around 48 kilometres from the state capital Imphal, is an ecological wonder.

It is home to hundreds of plant, fish, and mollusk species, making it one of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet. Since generations, the residents of this lake have been harnessing the natural resources to develop a thriving local economy.

The Ramsar Convention, an international treaty that establishes a framework for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands, recognises the lake.