The physical assault on executives of the Senapati District Students’ Association (SDSA) by alleged Kuki volunteers at the Gamgiphai check post on the night of December 22, 2024, has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from Naga civil society organizations.

In a statement, the SDSA reported that its leaders were brutally attacked, harassed, and subjected to questioning by volunteers assigned to the check post. The assailants also vandalized a vehicle displaying the Students’ Union nameplate, a symbol of the SDSA’s responsibilities and standing in the community.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from multiple organizations, including the Naga People Organisation (NPO), Mao Students’ Union (MSU), Poumai Naga Tsiidoumai Me (PNTM), Senapati District Women Association Manipur (SDWA), Naga Students Union Chandel (NSUC), Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS), Maram Students’ Union (MSU), and Rongmei Naga Students’ Organisation Manipur (RNSOM).

The NPO described the attack as “barbaric” and “unjustifiable,” asserting that it violated the principles of law, order, and mutual respect. The organization highlighted the assault as a direct affront to the SDSA’s leadership and integrity, condemning it as a betrayal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the NPO and the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU).

“The latest attack raises serious concerns about the commitment of certain Kuki groups to uphold the spirit of these agreements. The NPO remains dedicated to fostering harmony and unity among communities but will not tolerate actions that undermine peace and dignity,” the statement warned.

Similarly, PNTM criticized the incident as a breach of the MoUs emphasizing mutual coexistence and respect. “These repeated acts of violence cast doubt on the commitment to enforcing these agreements. Poumai Naga Tsiidoumai Me demands accountability and immediate measures to prevent further escalations,” the organization asserted.

It is noteworthy that this incident occurred just over a month after the November 21, 2024, agreement between the CoTU and NPO, which aimed to ensure the safety and security of Naga people in Kuki-dominated areas.

The Naga organizations have called for swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent further instances of violence, reaffirming their commitment to peaceful coexistence and community harmony.