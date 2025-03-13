The Naga People's Organisation (NPO) has strongly condemned the ongoing indefinite total shutdown imposed by the Kuki-Zo groups and issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government to lift it, warning of serious consequences if the demand is not met.

The shutdown has crippled daily life, affecting livelihoods, transportation, and access to essential services, causing immense hardship to the general public.

In a stern statement, the NPO urged the government to take immediate action to restore normalcy, warning that the Naga community will take its own course of action if the shutdown is not lifted.

The organisation further demanded that the government ensure the restoration of essential services, failing which it would explore legal recourse and other measures to address the crisis.



Also Read: Manipur: Kuki-Zo leaders, MHA resume talks in Churachandpur amid indefinite shutdown

It is to be mentioned here that the indefinite shutdown in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas has entered its fourth day, intensifying public unrest.

The protests were triggered by the brutal killing of a young man at Keithelmanbi Military Colony in Kangpokpi district on March 8.

Since the incident, the deceased’s body remains unclaimed at the Kangpokpi District Hospital Morgue, while Kuki-Zo women across the district have been holding continuous condolence vigils.

The shutdown has brought normal life to a standstill, with hundreds of Kuki-Zo women enforcing strict regulations on vehicle movement in Kangpokpi, allowing only emergency services to pass through.

Commercial activity remains paralyzed, with shops and business establishments shut, and several trucks and goods carriers stranded in the Senapati district.