Multiple student organisations have issued strong condemnations after armed personnel allegedly attacked civilians in Manipur's Maremei Liangmai village, demanding swift action against the perpetrators.

"We unequivocally condemn the reprehensible and inhumane attack," declared the Liangmai Students' Union Nagaland (LSUN) in its press release, highlighting the assault on six women and two men that occurred on January 12.

The Zeliangrong Students' Union Delhi (ZSUD) called the incident "heinous and brutal," expressing particular dismay that the alleged perpetrators were those "meant to be the guardians and protector of Naga people."

"It is very unfortunate and unfathomable that the Naga National Workers would commit such a barbaric act against innocent civilians," ZSUD stated in their condemnation notice, emphasising that such behaviour "has no place in this civilised society."

Global Liangmai, a community organisation established in 2009, described how more than 20 armed individuals stormed the village around 7 pm while the victims were having dinner. The organisation has announced plans to pursue justice through international channels, including the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization.

According to the statements, one victim remains critically injured at Raj Medicity in Imphal, while others are receiving treatment at Senapati Hospital for serious physical injuries and emotional trauma.

"The authorities must ensure a transparent and rigorous investigation, holding the culprits accountable under the full extent of the law," LSUN demanded, warning they would "explore all necessary measures" if swift action isn't taken.

The student bodies have collectively called upon civil society organisations and citizens to stand united against such acts of violence and support the victims' pursuit of justice.