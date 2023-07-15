The All Naga Students' Association Manipur (ANSAM) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the Central government. ANSAM, representing the Naga community in Manipur, deems the implementation of the UCC in the Naga homeland as "unacceptable" and a threat to the diversity of the Naga people.

In a letter addressed to the Chairperson of the Law Commission of India, Justice Ritu Awasthi, ANSAM President M Luikang Luckson highlighted the concerns regarding the UCC. He stated that the UCC contradicts the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and undermines the religious freedom of citizens.

Luckson emphasized that the Naga people possess their own unique customs, traditions, and personal laws, which would be jeopardized by the UCC. He further emphasized that India is renowned for its rich religious and cultural diversity, with each religion having its own set of customs, traditions, and personal laws. The proposed UCC, according to ANSAM, poses a serious threat to this diversity by replacing individual laws with a uniform code.

The Naga student body asserted that it is crucial for those in positions of authority to recognize that a one-size-fits-all approach is not suitable for a pluralistic society like India. ANSAM called on the government to withdraw the proposal for the UCC and respect the religious and cultural diversity of the Naga people.

ANSAM, representing 16 constituent units of the Naga community residing in Manipur, made it clear that they would not accept the implementation of the UCC under any circumstances in the Naga homeland.