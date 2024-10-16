A state-of-the-art youth centre was inaugurated today in Thanga-I, Bishnupur district, Manipur. The Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya Multi-Utility Youth Centre aims to steer local youth away from drugs and antisocial activities.

M Asnikumar Singh, chairman of the Loktak Development Authority, highlighted the centre's role in combating the drug threat affecting local communities. The facility, constructed by the Manipur Development Society, features a gym, computer learning area, and a large multipurpose hall for various youth activities.

Named after Indian philosopher Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the centre embodies his philosophy of Integral Humanism, promoting social justice and human dignity. Asnikumar called on Thanga's youth to actively participate in nation-building and contribute to the conservation of Loktak Lake and its biodiversity.

This centre is the second of 20 planned multi-utility youth centres across rural and hill areas of Manipur. The initiative seeks to unlock the potential of underprivileged youth, providing them with resources to develop skills and contribute to the state's progress.

Former minister Heisnam Sanayaima Singh, community leaders, and local youth also attended the inauguration ceremony.