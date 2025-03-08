One succumbed to injuries while sixteen others were injured after protesters clashed with security personnel in Manipur's Kangpokpi, opposing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's free movement directive.



In an effort to restore normalcy and ease public inconveniences, the Manipur State Government initiated state-run bus services under security escort from March 8, 2025, as per its decision on March 7. Under this initiative, a Manipur State Transport (MST) bus and several other vehicles, including four LPG trucks and three oil tankers, successfully operated along the Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur and Churachandpur-Bishnupur-Imphal routes without any public obstruction.



However, tensions escalated when the MST bus traveling along the Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati route faced violent resistance. At Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi District, a large mob began pelting stones at the bus. Security forces responded with tear gas and minimal force to disperse the crowd.



In addition to stone-pelting, protesters set up roadblocks at multiple locations along the National Highway, using felled trees, large stones, burning tires, and other obstructions to hinder the movement of buses and security personnel. The situation intensified as armed miscreants within the protestors opened fire at the security forces, prompting retaliation.



Amidst the violence, 27 security personnel sustained injuries, including two critically wounded officers. The security forces exercised maximum restraint while dealing with the aggressive mob, using only minimal force to disperse the violent protesters and counteract the armed attacks.



Reports indicate that 16 protesters were injured, and one succumbed to injuries. In the escalation of violence, two security force vehicles were torched by the protesters.



Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further security measures may be implemented to prevent further disruption to public services and ensure law and order in the region.