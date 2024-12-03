The Indian Army has deployed over 2,000 personnel for the search of the Meitei man who has been missing for over a week, police said.



Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a native of Assam's Cachar district who lived in Khukrul in Imphal West, was a works supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Leimakhong Military Station of the 57th Mountain Division, according to the Army.



Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said he went missing from the military station, asking its authorities to take responsibility for finding him.



"Massive joint search operations by Manipur Police assisted by Indian Army is being undertaken with effect from 25.11.2024 to trace Laishram Kamalbabu Singh (56 yrs) who has been missing since 25.11.2024," the Manipur Police said in a Facebook post on Monday night.



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"Indian Army has extended all support and resources to trace him utilising 2000 plus troops, helicopters, drones and Army tracker dogs. Further investigation using technical intelligence is being undertaken," it added.



Addressing the media during a press conference on December 2, the CM described the situation as "very sad" and assured the public that every effort is being made to locate him.



“Army and police teams are actively searching for him,” Singh stated. He further revealed that Army helicopters were deployed on December 1 for an aerial search, while ground teams scoured the challenging terrain on foot. Despite these extensive efforts, there has been no breakthrough in locating Kamal Babu as of now.



The military camp, located in Kangpokpi district, is some 16 km away from the state capital Imphal and is surrounded by the hills where the Kuki people live. Meiteis who lived near Leimakhong fled after the ethnic violence began in May last year, claiming over 250 lives so far.