Parkia speciosa, a variety of Parkia (also known as Yongchak in Manipuri language) and a native to Thailand is has started growing successfully in the state. With the introduction of this new variety, dParkia or tree bean will be available throughout the year in the state.

Parkia, a leguminous tree with rich nutritional value is one of the favourite delicacies of Manipur. However, Parkia that grows traditionally in the Manipur suitably flowers and blooms only in the month of winter. On contrary to it, new variety, Parkia speciosa that started successfully growing in Manipur blooms and flowers in summer.

Dr RK Kishor, chairman cum managing director of Kwaklei & Khonggunmelei Orchids Private Ltd, who play key role in introduction of Parkia Speciosa said that Parkia speciosa that grows today is the result of laboratory examination done in 2016. The pods of Parkia speciosa which are used for nursery were brought by those who visit Thailand. The pod was first germinated through laboratory and then used it for making nursery. As many as around 6000 saplings was made.

He continued that most of sapling died. However unexpectedly, some of them grows successfully. Amongst them, the sapling that planted in the residence of Shamurailatpam Jashobanta Sharma at Sagolband Thangjam Leirak is one them.

Jashobanta said that sapling of Parkia speciosa was taken from Dr RK Kishor in the year 2016. Fruits or pods of Parkia speciosa bear only this year. The flavour of this new variety is not lesser than traditional Parkia grows in the state.

RK Kishor while highlighting impact of climate change given to Parkia, he said that climate change as one of the major factors, locally grown Parkia is prone to pest infestation resulted to low production. The introduction of Parkia speciosa in the state would surely help to increase production and availability of tree bean through out the year.