In a significant crackdown on insurgent activities, Manipur Police have apprehended six active members of the proscribed outfits KCP (PWG) and RPF/PLA in separate operations in the Imphal West District.

In the first operation, law enforcement officers detained Huiningshungbam Kenjen Singh, aged 36, and Irom Mikoi Singh, aged 47, both identified as active cadres of the KCP (PWG). These individuals were reportedly engaged in extortion activities targeting various educational institutions within the Imphal area. The police seized several items from their possession, including three mobile handsets, one wallet, an Aadhaar card, Rs. 30,690 in cash, and a two-wheeler vehicle.

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In a subsequent operation on the same day, the police arrested Wahengbam Tombi Singh, 47, also known as Ibetombi or Chaothoi, and Thoudam Hemchandra Singh, 42, alias Ingo. These individuals were linked to the RPF/PLA and were similarly involved in extorting educational institutions and private businesses. Recovered from them were four mobile phones, one wallet, Rs. 13,520 in cash, and a four-wheeler vehicle.