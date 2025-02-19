Manipur Police arrested an active KCP (PWG) cadre from the Irum Mapal area in Kakching district on February 18. Police sources say Naorem Premkanta Singh, 43, was involved in ongoing extortion activities targeting local civilians.

The arrest came on the same day as two other significant apprehensions. Romeo Laishram, 50, a KCP sympathizer, was detained in Imphal West District, where authorities seized a 7.65mm pistol, ammunition, and related equipment.

In a separate operation, security forces arrested PREPAK(PRO) member Salam Sitoljit Singh, 36, from Uripok Khumanthem Leikai, recovering a mobile device from his possession.

Security operations remain active across the state's hill and valley districts. Officials report successfully escorting 427 vehicles carrying essential supplies along National Highways 2 and 37. Law enforcement maintains 114 checkpoints throughout Manipur, with no detention reports for checkpoint violations.