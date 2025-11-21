Manipur police arrest four in major drug trafficking crackdown

Manipur Police carried out two significant operations this week, resulting in the arrest of four and the seizure of narcotics, cash and materials believed to support drug trafficking networks.

A major interception took place on November 20 at Phikomei Junction in Senapati district, where police arrested AI Mamun, 30, of Batabari, Assam. Officers recovered five packets of WY tablets weighing 5.7 kilogrammes, along with a four-wheeler vehicle, a mobile phone, a debit card and Rs 1,420 in cash. Police said the seizure marks another step in restricting the flow of synthetic drugs through the state’s transit routes.

A separate operation on November 19 in Imphal East district led to the arrest of three residents of Hatta Gollapati in connection with an NDPS case registered at Tengnoupal Police Station. The suspects were identified as Ibemma, 46, of Minuthong Telipati; Md Afzal, 28, of Porompat Muslim Road No. 2; and Shahabuddin, 51, of Yairipok Tulihal Awang Leikai.

From their possession, police seized Rs 2,00,000 in cash, 91 empty bottles suspected to have been used for transporting brown sugar, six empty containers, five keys, three Aadhaar cards, three PAN cards, an election card, two smartphones, a bank passbook and a driving licence.