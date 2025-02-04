The Manipur police arrested nine active militants from various districts across the state, on February 2 and 3, reiterating their commitment to fighting violence.

Five active members of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP - City Meitei) were arrested from Mantripukhri Thakurbari under Heingang-PS, Imphal East district, on February 3.

The arrested individuals were identified as Laishram Bulu Singh (26), RK Nelson (19), Lairelrakpam Thoiba Singh (27), Kangujam Jebash Singh (28) and Boyamayum Zabirkhan (19).

From their possession, the police recovered the following items: one 9mm pistol along with magazine loaded with 11 live rounds, two nos. of 36 HE Hand Grenade, three mobile phones, one sling bag, a sum of Rs 5700 and a four-wheeler.

In another operation carried out on the same day, the police personnel arrested one active cadre of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-PRO) from Yairipok Bazar in Thoubal district.

From the arrested individual, identified as Sinam Yaima Meitei (45), a mobile phone and a four-wheeler were seized.

Security forces also arrested one active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP MC Progressive) from Singjamei Thokchom Leikai in Imphal West district for involvement in extortion activities.

The arrested man was identified as Khangembam Bipin Singh (50); and from his possession, a two-wheeler, one four-wheeler and one mobile phone were recovered.

An active cadre of United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK), identified as Pheiroijam Thoiba Singh (23) was arrested from Irengband Hawairou area in Kakching district.

The individual was arrested for his involvement in extortion from general public of Kakching, Thoubal and Imphal West districts.

From his possession, the following items were recovered: one mobile phone, a four-wheeler, a wallet, one Aadhaar card, one PAN card and a Voter ID card.

On February 2, security forces in the state arrested one active cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Wabagai bazar area under Hiyanglam-PS, Kakching district.

The individual, identified as Mayengbam Joychandra Singh (24), was arrested in connection with extortion activities from general public of Kakching, Thoubal and Imphal West districts. The personnel also seized two mobile phones and a four-wheeler.

In another operation on February 2, the police officials arrested one person from Khuyathong crossing near crematorium under City-PS, Imphal West district. The arrested individual was identified as Telheiba Ningombam (31).

From his possession, the following items were recovered: one 9mm Pistol along with magazine loaded with 04 (four) live rounds, one mobile phone, one Aadhaar card and a four-wheeler.