Manipur Police on March 8 arrested an active cadre of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) and seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition while dismantling illegal bunkers in different districts.

During an operation in Dewlahland under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West District, police apprehended Lamabam Bidyasagar Singh, alias Ibungo or Leingakpa, an active member of the NRFM. A mobile handset was recovered from his possession.

Meanwhile, in Thawai Kuki village under Litan Police Station, Ukhrul District, security forces successfully destroyed two illegal bunkers, disrupting suspected militant activities in the area.

Additionally, a major arms recovery operation was conducted in the Senam area under Tengnoupal Police Station, Tengnoupal District, resulting in the seizure of a large stockpile of weapons and explosives, including:

One INSAS Ex-Calibre folding butt rifle with a magazine

Two 9mm carbines with magazines

One FGC-9mm rifle with a magazine

Two locally made 9mm pistols with magazines

Four long-range improvised mortars (locally made)

Four bulletproof jackets

Two No. 36 hand grenades

Two Motorola RS communication devices

10 live rounds of 9mm ammunition

54 live rounds of 5.56mm INSAS ammunition

16 live rounds of 7.62mm AK ammunition

30 fired cases of 5.56mm INSAS ammunition

Two 51mm mortar HE bombs

Two tube launchers