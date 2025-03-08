Manipur Police arrest NRFM cadre, seize arms and destroy illegal bunkers in multiple operations
Manipur Police on March 8 arrested an active cadre of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) and seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition while dismantling illegal bunkers in different districts.
Manipur Police on March 8 arrested an active cadre of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) and seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition while dismantling illegal bunkers in different districts.
During an operation in Dewlahland under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West District, police apprehended Lamabam Bidyasagar Singh, alias Ibungo or Leingakpa, an active member of the NRFM. A mobile handset was recovered from his possession.
Meanwhile, in Thawai Kuki village under Litan Police Station, Ukhrul District, security forces successfully destroyed two illegal bunkers, disrupting suspected militant activities in the area.
Additionally, a major arms recovery operation was conducted in the Senam area under Tengnoupal Police Station, Tengnoupal District, resulting in the seizure of a large stockpile of weapons and explosives, including:
One INSAS Ex-Calibre folding butt rifle with a magazine
Two 9mm carbines with magazines
One FGC-9mm rifle with a magazine
Two locally made 9mm pistols with magazines
Four long-range improvised mortars (locally made)
Four bulletproof jackets
Two No. 36 hand grenades
Two Motorola RS communication devices
10 live rounds of 9mm ammunition
54 live rounds of 5.56mm INSAS ammunition
16 live rounds of 7.62mm AK ammunition
30 fired cases of 5.56mm INSAS ammunition
Two 51mm mortar HE bombs
Two tube launchers
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