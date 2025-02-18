In a significant crackdown on insurgent activities, Manipur Police apprehended an active member of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF)/People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday, February 17.



The arrested individual, identified as Shamurailatpam Bipin Sharma alias Nanda (56), was taken into custody from Khongman Mangjil, Zone-I, in Imphal East.



Authorities revealed that Sharma had been engaged in extorting money from the general public, government officials, and educational institutions, including schools and colleges.



During the operation, law enforcement officials also seized a mobile phone from his possession.



Investigations are underway to identify possible associates and further linkages.





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