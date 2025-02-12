The Manipur police launched a series of operations, leading to the arrest of three active militants belonging to different proscribed groups.

Two cadres of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK - PRO) were arrested on February 12 from Namdulong Khuman Lampak Main Stadium Road, Imphal West.

The duo, identified as Ashem Dinesh Meetei (41) and Huidrom Tomba Singh (36), were arrested for involvement in extortion from Namdulong area.

The following items were recovered from their possession: four mobile handsets, one two-wheeler vehicle, two wallets, cash worth Rs 9260, an ID card, one side bag and a leaflet of PREPAK(PRO).

Another operation on the same day, the police personnel arrested an active militant of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP - PWG) from Langol Game Village Zone 2 area, Imphal West.

The individual, identified as Thongram Bidyashagar Singh (22), was found in possession of three mobile phones, three BAOFENG handheld sets along with four chargers, various military fatigues, bags and other miscellaneous items.

The team also recovered two plastic tear smoke boxes containing 58 empty cases of tear smoke munitions from Langol Game Village Zone 1 area.