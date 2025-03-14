The Manipur police, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, Imphal arrested three individuals, including two from Assam, with over 100 kg of WY tablets, near Thoubal's Lilong on March 13.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Amaldas Xalxo (42), a resident of Assam's Golaghat district; Mahedi Alom (18) from Assam's Morigaon; and Mohammad Khurshid of Lilong Hangamthabi, Thoubal.

Along with the large consignment, including a total seizure of 102.393 kg of WY Tablets, the police personnel also seized a truck and a four-wheeler.

Meanwhile, the security forces in the state conducted several search operations and area domination exercises in the the fringe and vulnerable areas of the state's hill and valley districts.

During the search operations, several items were found, such as four bullet-proof plates, one bullet-proof jacket, seven empty cases, three camouflage t-shirts, one small bag, one green bell, one olive-green sweater, and one small pouch.

The security forces recovered all the mentioned security equipments from the Sanasabi and part of the Thamnapokpi area, which comes under the Yaingangpokpi police station of Imphal East District.

In another operation, the police recovered one carbine machine guns, pistols, SBBL Gun, Barrel Guns, ammunition, Carbine Magazines, HE Hand Grenades without detonator and two Stun Shells.

The police also recovered four tear gas shells (Soft nose), three tear gas shells (normal), one black pistol holster, one BAOFENG handheld set, two 12 bore cartridges, and two detonators.