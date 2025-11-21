Manipur police arrest three militants, recover arms in separate operations

Manipur police carried out a series of coordinated operations across the state, detaining three insurgent cadres and recovering a cache of weapons from a hillside site.

The most significant development came with the seizure of firearms and ammunition on November 20, when troops located a concealed cache in the Urangpat hill ranges under the Yaingangpokpi Police Station.

Items recovered included a pistol with an empty magazine, a tear gas gun, a country-made bolt-action rifle, a country-made .22 rifle, three tear smoke shells, 11 live rounds of assorted calibres, and 25 empty cases of 7.62 mm and 9 mm ammunition.

A day earlier, on November 19, three individuals linked to banned outfits were detained in separate operations across Imphal East and Bishnupur districts.

Security forces apprehended a PREPAK operative, identified as Bidyasagar Ngangom, 19, from Kongpal Iranpham Thong under Porompat Police Station. He is a resident of Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai in Imphal West.

In another operation, personnel arrested a KYKL cadre, Salam Sadananda Singh, also known as Bablu, 28, from Phaknung Makha Leikai under Lamlai Police Station. Authorities said he had been involved in extorting money from local residents.

A third KYKL member, Wangkhem Romesh Singh, also known as Rome or Khagemba, 43, was picked up from Moirang Ngangkha Leikai under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district.

Officials said investigations are ongoing into all three cases, and further searches may follow as part of continuing security measures in the region.