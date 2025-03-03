The Manipur police arrested two active cadres of the proscribed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party - (People's War Group) from the hilltop of Ngariyan Hill near Camphor Sungpham, Andro, in Imphal East district, on March 2.

The arrested individuals, identified as Yumnam Abung Singh (39) and Thangjam Joykumar Singh (52) were allegedly involved in the transportation of arms, ammunition, and extorting money from the general public, private firms, and government officials.

Their arrest follows a series of intelligence-driven operations aimed at curbing the illegal activities of militant groups in the region.

From the possession of the arrested individuals, the police recovered the following items: pistols with magazines, Chinese-made hand grenades, ammunition rounds, Rifle magazine and a sling bag.

In another operation held on the same day, the police arrested two individuals from Upper Kathikho Karong near KSTC waste dumping area along NH-2, Senapati district.

The arrested individuals were identified as Bishwajit Hazarika (46) and Irfan Hague (34).

From their possession, twenty soap cases suspected to be brown sugar weighing 828 grams including the weight of Soap cases and a four wheeler car were recovered.