In the aftermath of an arson incident at Mantripukhri on January 26, 2025, Manipur Police have arrested two individuals from Imphal East District.





The accused have been identified as RK. Mahesh, 50, and Maibam Ishwar Raj, 30. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain their roles and uncover additional details.



In a separate case involving the damage and arson of properties belonging to elected representatives on November 16, 2024, police apprehended a juvenile in Kakching District on January 27, 2025.





Authorities are continuing their probe to determine the extent of involvement and connections in these cases.





Also read: Armed robbery at Tinsukia's Pengeri petrol depot, probe underway