The Manipur police has arrested 33 people and apprehended seven juveniles for involvement in violent protests that erupted across the state in the past few days.

Following up to the turmoil in the state, the police personnel made the arrests from various places across Manipur.

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The police has launched an investigation into the matter and necessary legal proceedings will be taken up against the individuals.

Furthermore, the Manipur police on their X handle urged people to refrain from unlawful behavior.

The police stated on X, "Manipur police requests the public not to indulge in unlawful behavior and to cooperate with law enforcing agencies in maintenance of peace and normalcy."

In follow up to the violent protests in the past few days, Manipur Police has arrested 33 (thirty-three) people and apprehended 7 (seven) juveniles belonging to various places. Necessary legal proceedings will be taken up against them.



Manipur police requests the public not to… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) September 11, 2024

The situation in Manipur remained tense on September 11 but under control after students clashed with security forces during their march to Raj Bhavan here a day before, police said.



Curfew, which was imposed in the state's capital Imphal on Tuesday afternoon, continued to be in place this morning, while additional security forces were deployed and frequent patrolling by policemen was underway in the town to avoid any untoward incident, a senior officer said.



A clash broke out between students and security forces during a march to the Raj Bhavan here on September 10.